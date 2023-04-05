Al-Makura leads Islamic clerics in prayers for Tinubu’s presidency

Sen. Umar Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa), representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District and notable Islamic clerics have called for support and prayers for the incoming presidency of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

Al-Makura, who is a former governor of the state, made the call on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

The event was the Ramadan lecture and special prayer for Nigeria, organised by Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, a foremost support group of the President-elect.

Al-Makura called for prayers for the incoming leadership and described the emergence of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shetima, the Vice president-elect as an act of God.

He said all indications before, during and after the presidential election pointed to the direction of a renewed hope for Nigeria.

Al-Makura who is also one of the patrons of the support group urged Nigerians to pray for a successful transition programme from the current administration to the incoming leadership which he said would build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I urge Nigerians and all Muslim faithful across the length and breadth of this great country that in the spirit of the Ramadan season, we should pray for the peace of our dear nation.

“We should pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) to guide the outgoing government in its ongoing transition programme to successfully hand over to the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and the Vice president-elect, Sen. Kashim Shetima.

“I call on all Nigerians regardless of their faiths to support Tinubu and Shetima’s government in prayers to successfully pilot the affairs of this nation and offer Nigerians dividends of democracy promised them during the campaign.

“From the beginning of the campaign, to the election period and now, peace has been restored to the nation and our hope has been renewed.

“The election itself was a new hope and indication of national cohesion and unity because the majority of the votes of Northerners went to Tinubu; this is a sign of togetherness.

“We thank God for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and we should continue to pray for its successful transition programme to the incoming leadership.

“We should ask Almighty Allah (SWT) to guide and offer wisdom to Tinubu and Shetima to successfully direct the affairs of the nation,” he said.

Also guest lecturers at the event preached national unity and peace as the only way to gain dividends of democracy as citizens.

Dr. Kabir Muhammed, who represented Prof. Shehu Galadanci, the Murshid of National Mosque, Abuja, thanked Nigerians for giving their mandate to Tinubu and Shetima through majority votes.

“Nigerians have given Tinubu and Shetima their votes, now it is time for action, everybody should listen to Allah (SWT) and work towards achieving the renewed hope which he has promised Nigerians.

“Please pray for Nigeria, pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, pray for Tinubu and Shetima to achieve a successful transition programme and a peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

Also, another guest lecturer, Dr. Fadilat Ashiribo, urged Nigerians to stay at home and build their own country instead of running to foreign countries where they’re treated as second class human beings.

“I want to advise Nigerians especially the youths who are embracing “japa’ to stay at home and join hands with the incoming government to build this nation and make it a pride to all of us instead of running around where they’re treated as second class human beings,” he said.

The Director-General of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Realwan Okpanachi, said the event was aimed at recognising the divine power of God in the political affairs of men.

Okpanachi said this year’s event marked the 13th in the series of the organization’s Ramadan lectures.

Top politicians and Islamic clerics from different parts of the country attended the event where prayers were offered for national peace, later followed by breaking of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.