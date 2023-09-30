Al-Hilal lining up £173m bid for Chelsea-linked Osimhen

Al-Hilal may reportedly attempt to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in one of the next two transfer windows.

The Nigerian has emerged as one of the most highly-regarded frontmen plying his trade in European football.

His 26 goals helped guide Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022-23, while he has netted a total of 63 strikes from his 108 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 24-year-old’s future at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is very much in doubt after the club’s social media team released two TikTok videos that either mocked or were offensive to Osimhen.

Although the player’s representatives hit out at the posts, an apology did not arrive for Osimhen.

Napoli rather said “it never meant to offend or mock Victor Osimhen”.

While Osimhen went on to play for Napoli against Udinese on Wednesday night in the hours after the videos were published, it remains to be seen whether Partenopei have left themselves at the point of no return with regards to his future.

Less than two years remain on Osimhen’s contract and it currently appears highly unlikely that he will consider penning fresh terms in the foreseeable future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Hilal are willing to pay €200 million (£173.35m) to get a deal over the line.

The report indicates that such an approach was rejected during the summer transfer window, yet it is unclear whether president Aurelio de Laurentiis would be able to take such a stance based on recent developments.

Al-Hilal have allegedly already informed the player that they would be prepared to offer him a contract of at least €40 million (£34.67m) per year.

After seven matches of this campaign, the Blue Waves sit in second position in the Saudi Pro League standings and have scored 21 goals, and they were able to sign Malcom, Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer.

Chelsea have also been credited with an ongoing interest in Osimhen, but it remains to be seen whether they are capable of meeting Napoli’s asking price.

Despite Real Madrid also being in the market for a new number nine for 2024-25, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is currently expected to fill that void.