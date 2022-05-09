Al Ahly demand neutral venue for CAF Champions League final

Al Ahly has officially requested a neutral venue for the CAF Champions League final in order to guarantee a fair competition.

The Red Devils put one foot in the CAF Champions League final after earning a dominant 4-0 win over ES Setif in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Taher Mohamed, Mohamed Sherif, and Percy Tau were all on the scoresheet as the record holders are now on the verge of qualification to the final for the third consecutive season.

Following the massive victory, the Reds are now thinking about the tournament’s finale as it’s highly likely that it will be a repetition of the 2017 final between them and Wydad Casablanca.

With reports indicating that the final could take place in Morocco, Al Ahly officially addressed the situation, stating that a neutral stadium must be selected in order to have a fair game.

“Al Ahly SC sent an official letter on Sunday to Mr. Patrice Motsepe, the president of CAF, demanding a neutral venue for the 2022 CAF Champions League final,” the statement said.

“Al Ahly highlighted in the letter that the final should not be hosted by one of the countries of the four teams competing in the CAF Champions League semi-finals and a neutral venue will provide equal chances for the four teams.

“Al Ahly stressed that the game should be held in a neutral venue, since CAF did not choose the hosting country in an earlier stage, noting that giving one of the four teams the home advantage in the final contradicts the fair play standards.

“Al Ahly expressed their full trust in CAF’s professionalism and fairness and their commitment to preserving equal rights for the four competing teams.”