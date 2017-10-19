Akwa United to reverse Nigeria’s failure in CAF Confederation Cup — Coach

Abdu Maikaba, the Coach of Uyo-based Akwa United FC, on Wednesday said his team would reverse the disappointing records of Nigerian clubs in the Africa Football Confederation Confederation Cup with an excellent performance.

Maikaba told the News Agency of Nigeria that the team would work in synergy with other clubs to achieve success.

He said working with teams like Enyimba was imperative for greater and better results considering the former’s excellent record in the championship.

The Akwa United’s coach also said he would not undermine the contributions of clubs with abysmal records so as to come out good for the cup.

He said: “While teams like Enyimba will give us ideas on how to make success, the ones that failed will reveal to us their mistakes so that we can work on them.’’

Akwa United won the 2017 AITEO Cup by beating Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties in Lagos on October 15.

They will be representing Nigeria at the 2018 CAF’s Confederation Cup.