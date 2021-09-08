Akwa United sign 11 players ahead of new season

Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, Akwa United FC of Uyo has announced the signing of eleven new players ahead of the CAF Champions League and NPFL season.

According to a release on the club’s official Facebook page, the new players include forwards; Ezekiel Bassey who joined from Qanah SC of Egypt, Wasiu Alalade from Kwara United, Isaac George from Dakkada FC and Onovo David from Sokoto United.

The midfielders are; Godspower Tower from Rangers International, Etop Udoh from Arar FC of Saudi Arabia, Austin Osayande from Dakkada FC and Hamza Mubarak from Sokoto United. For the defenders the club announced Denis Nya who completed his loan move to Plateau United, Evans Ogbonda from FC Ifeanyi Ubah and James Ajako from Jigawa Golden Stars.

The club in a statement said; “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of our new players following the successful completion of their transfers from their previous clubs. We trust in their ability to add quality to our collective dreams and aspirations. We are glad to have you join us…Welcome to Akwa United.”

Recall that the team had relieved eleven players at the end of last NPFL season following the expiration of their contracts with the Promise Keepers.

Akwa United is currently in a closed training camp in Omoku, Rivers State ahead of their CAF Champions League first round first leg preliminary match against Algerian Football Champions, CR Belouizdad at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday September 12.