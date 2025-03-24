Akwa United revives NPFL survival hopes with victory over Kwara United

Akwa United FC of Uyo on Sunday in Ilorin defeated Kwara United FC of Ilorin with a 2-0 away victory, reviving its chances of maintaining its Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) status.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of George Agbazika Innih Stadium Complex.

It saw the hosts dominating the first stanza of the match with many missed opportunities.

There was a twist in the 24th minute of play when Kwara United centre back, Segun Adekunle, was sent off the pitch with a straight red card for dragging back the visitors’ striker, Uche Sabastine, from a scoring position.

Two minutes later, Akwa United midfielder, Kabir Osoba, scored from a rebound after Endurance Ebedebiri’s thunderous free kick bounced off the post to give the visitors the lead.

Akwa United goalkeeper, Jean Efala, made a massive save in the 31st minute to deny the hosts any chance of levelling the scores in one of their many missed opportunities.

After conceding the first goal, Kwara United struggled to regain their attacking potency, lacking the clinical edge needed to break down a resolute Akwa United defence.

The visitors remained steadfast in their approach to preserve the scoreline until the break.

NAN reports that the visitors emerged from the halftime break rejuvenated, capitalising on Kwara United’s numerical disadvantage to exert sustained pressure and dictate the tempo of the game.

Wisdom Ndon located Ibrahim Akande in the middle and dropped a beautiful pass to Uche Sabastine, who fired home a superb goal to double Akwa United’s advantage in the 73rd minute to put the game beyond the hosts.

The visitors by doubling their lead maintained the pressure on their hosts with Sabastine troubling the fragile Kwara United’s defence occasionally.

Speaking after the game, Coach of Akwa United, Kennedy Boboye, said it was good they scored as planned.

Boboye added that the battle was to sustain the status of his team in the NPFL.

His Kwara United counterpart, Tunde Sanni, however, blamed his player for giving out “such a poor foul” that led to the goal and the red card.

