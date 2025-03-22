Akwa Ibomites applaud Bassey for motion on illegal annexation of Nigeria by Cameroon 

Akwa Ibomites home and abroad have continued to pour encomiums on the representative of Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Senator Aniekan Bassey, for drawing the attention of the world to the illegal annexation of parts of Nigeria by Cameroon.

Abasifreke Effiong in his reaction while reacting said: “I applaud Bassey, the people of Mbo, and others for working to stay this struggle. I had worked extensively on this issue between 2016 and 2022, with technical support from crude formations, Samuel Ufuo, and Mr Etim Ekpimah. One of the reports I did on this was published on the cover page of Punch Newspaper and three major actions were taken after our news report. One the National Boundary Commission came to Mbo to ascertain the factuality of the report and confirmed from leaders of Effiat Mbo Mangrove Island that there was ongoing illegal Annexation of Nigeria’s Maritime territory in Akwa Ibom State by Cameroun. I am very pleased that Distinguished Senator Aniekan Bassey has taken up this issue.”

Charles Okon Udo, reacting, said: “My Distinguished Senator and leader I am so proud to have you representing us. Your experience and dedication to public service are truly inspiring. Your achievements as a legislator are remarkable, and your journey from Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly is impressive. Your membership in the Ecowas parliament shows your commitment to our nation and Africa. Your integrity, humility, and character have earned you respect and admiration.”

Joseph Ataiyang said: “I am exceedingly delighted that from what has appeared a lingering petty distraction at the Senate, the immediate past Speaker of my dear State has cooked the best meal in recent time for constant regurgitation at the red Chambers.”

Another citizen, Ben Charity, who also celebrated Senator Bassey, said his dedication to service, advocacy for the needs of our Constituency, his bold stance on critical issues continue to inspire confidence in his representation and his voice in the legislative chamber is a beacon of hope for many.

The Senate recently constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged annexation of maritime territories, mangrove island villages of Effiat clan in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by Cameroon.

The setting up of the adhoc followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Bassey and co-sponsored by six other senators at plenary on March 18, 2025.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) was named Chairman of the ad-hoc committee.

Members of the committee included senators Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC-Ondo), Seriake Dickson (PDP-Baylesa), Shehu Kaka (APC-Borno), and Ipalibo Harry Banigo (PDP-Rivers).

Also in the committee are Senators Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Rivers), Ekong Sampson (PDP- Akwa Ibom), and Bassey (PDP-Akwa Ibom).

Mbo mangrove island is a fishing settlement, west of the Rio Del Ray estuary and serving as the official borderline between Nigeria and Cameroon.

According to reports, the island hosts oil wells and abundant gas reserves.

Bassey in his motion brought under Orders 41 and 51 of Senate standing rules, said the areas were not part of the territory ceded to the government of Cameroon.

He said given the 1913 Anglo-German treaties and the International Court of Justice ruling of Oct 2002, the encroachment into the territories were illegal.

He said the encroachment had led to huge economic loss of over 2,560 oil wells and gas revenues which were to accrue to Nigeria.

He went further to reveal that the annexation was very pathetic, noting that it remained a monumental and national embarrassment that foreign laws were imposed by the Cameroonian government on Nigerians living in 16 ancestral homes and villages.

Bassey drew the attention of the red Chambers to the threat that the Anglo-Island waters situated at the geographical location of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was currently under the administrative control of the Republic of Cameroon.

This, he said, is illegal and contrary to the 1913 Anglo-German treaties and the International Court of Justice decision of October 2002 and section 12 sub sections 1,2 3 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended.

He said the islands and waters are economically important to the region, as it also hosts copious fishing routes.

He said it was worrisome that the continued expansion of foreign policy of the Republic of Cameroon, after independence of Nigeria through illegal annexation of the 16 villages of the Nigerian mangrove Islands, waters and oil wells constituted a breach of international law.

“It is according to the Federal legislator an affront on Nigeria’s territorial integrity and unlawful exploitation of Nigeria’s economic resources,” he said.

He said the International Court of Justice had ordered both Nigeria and Cameroon to withdraw sovereignty over areas they were not entitled to under 1913 Anglo German treaties.

This, he said, resulted in Nigeria hurriedly ceding over 32 villages from Adamawa State to the Lake Chad areas to the Republic of Cameroon

He, however, said Cameroon on its part, had continued to hold up Nigerian territories thus, adversely affecting the people and the economy of the entire nation.

Contributing to the motion, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) said there was an urgent need for action on the annexation by the government of Cameroon.

Jibrin urged the relevant agencies such as the National Boundary Commission to swing into action and protect Nigerians and interest of the nation at large.

Senator Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra) advised that frantic efforts should be made to enforce the International Court of Justice ruling on the mangrove islands, saying that Nigeria cannot be beneficiary of the judgment and not enforce .

Umeh urged the Attorney General of the Federation to seek a way to enforce the judgment delivered since 2012 that the mangrove islands was part of Nigeria.

“Let us act fast and recover our territory with over 2,000 oil wells,” he said.

Ibrahim described threats from Cameroon as challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We need to report it to the United Nations,” he said.

Other lawmakers, who spoke on the motion, were Senators Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi), Seriake Dickson (PDP-Baylesa) Asuquo Ekpoyong (APC-Cross-River).

The Senate also in its resolution said its leadership would engage President Bola Tinubu on the issue, while urging him to engage diplomatic relations on the issue of illegal annexation of Nigeria ‘s maritime territory and mangrove islands by Cameroon.

It also urged the ad-hoc committee to report back its findings in two weeks.

