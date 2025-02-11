Akwa Ibom to host blockchain summit

Business enthusiasts across the South-South zone of the country will converge in Akwa Ibom from March 19 to March 22 for a conference tagged, Blockchain Summit 2025.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Country Manager of CoinEx Nigeria, Orok Godspower and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Godspower said the summit would be the largest gathering of business men across the South South Nigeria with the theme, “The Odyssey.”

He added that the summit would highlight the evolution and impact of blockchain technology across Africa and beyond.

“The event will bring together top industry leaders, developers, policymakers, and blockchain enthusiasts for insightful discussions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

“Key topics will include decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, and Web3 applications,” Godspower said.

Godspower added that the summit will provide attendees with practical knowledge on how blockchain is transforming sectors such as finance, governance, healthcare and agriculture.

He said that the summit will feature expert keynote speakers, panel discussions and live demonstrations, giving participants a firsthand look at the latest innovations in blockchain technology.

“With the global blockchain revolution gaining traction, the event is expected to attract top stakeholders from Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Godspower, who is also the lead partners of this year’s Ibom Blockchain said that the summit would further positioning Akwa Ibom as an emerging hub for digital innovation.

He reminded participants that registration for the summit had commenced.

He urged stakeholders, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to learn, connect, and explore investment prospects in the blockchain.

