Akwa Ibom, T2 partner to accelerate digital technology growth, innovation

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with T2, formerly 9mobile, to accelerate digital technology growth and innovation across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by T2 on Monday in Lagos.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the partnership would position Akwa Ibom State as a front-runner in digital transformation, innovation, and talent development across the South South region.

He said the state government was committed to creating an enabling environment for young people to thrive in technology, creativity, and business.

Governor Eno added that the administration’s goal was to empower youth through skill acquisition and digital inclusion.

“T2’s drive aligns perfectly with our agenda to build a digital Akwa Ibom, one where ideas and technology power the economy,” he declared.

The Chief Executive Officer of T2, Obafemi Banigbe, described Akwa Ibom State as Nigeria’s next digital innovation hub.

Banigbe said that the state was capable of birthing globally competitive startups and software-driven enterprises.

He said: “I believe this state has the capacity to lead in building software solutions, Artificial Intelligence applications and vibrant startup ecosystems.”

He said that sustainable development could only be achieved through investment in people and digital education.

He said: “The future is not built on oil.

“It is built on education, human capital and digital skills.

“If we fail to develop the next generation, we risk wasting the immense talent of our youths.”

Banigbe commended Akwa Ibom State residents for their support to the brand.

He said that the company had successfully overcome its recent challenges and was repositioning itself as a key driver of innovation and the digital economy.

He added: “We are back in business.

“T2 is repositioning as a digital business and lifestyle partner that is youth-friendly, tech-friendly and startup-friendly.”

The T2 boss said that the firm was ready to work closely with the government to turn Akwa Ibom State into the South South’s digital powerhouse.

Banigbe noted that the collaboration between Akwa Ibom State and T2 marked a new chapter in the state’s digital transformation journey, driven by innovation, talent and youth empowerment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian telecoms operator T2 rebranded from 9mobile recently as part of a strategic push to revive its market position.

It also seeks to expand its reach and compete more aggressively in the country’s fast-growing digital economy.

The move marks the “Transformation” stage of the company’s four-phase recovery plan: Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth.

This plan was introduced following the 2023 acquisition of 9mobile by Lighthouse Telecoms, led by businessman and investor, Thomas Etuh.