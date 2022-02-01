Akwa Ibom State trains 100 medical workers for emergercy facilities

Akwa Ibom State Government has trained 100 medical workers to respond to the State’s medical emergencies in health facilities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, disclosed this Tuesday, while interacting with the newsmen in Uyo, the State capital, explaining that the training was meant to update the knowledge and skills of Doctors, Nurses and other Health workers in handling emergency situations.

He said that the training became necessary in view of the prevailing circumstances in the health sector, to prepare personnel to tackle such conditions and deliver efficient healthcare services to the people.

“The training was for healthcare and medical workers to update them on emergency protocols. Often, we spend time on regular cases.

“Emergency period is a time when it does not offer you time to sit down and think of what to do. You have to work very fast based on the knowledge and skills that you have.

“If these are not there clearly on your fingertips, you may not respond well to emergencies.

“That is why we update regularly and train people on emergency protocols on what to do in such emergencies such as COVID-19, Lassa fever.

“Medical workers must be up to date on what they need to do at such times. In many facilities, people do it as regular cases.

“The training was not only for Doctors and Nurses, but for a cross section of health workers in the state,” Umoh said.

The Commisioner commended the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for making funds and other logistics available for health workers to hold the training, adding that the training would be on a quarterly basis.

NAN