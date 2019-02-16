Akwa Ibom sensitive election materials intact – REC 

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa Ibom says all sensitive materials sent to the state are intact in spite of the postponement of elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, made this known while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Saturday, following INEC’s postponement of the general elections.

Igini said: “The good news about Akwa Ibom is that before rescheduling the elections, we were in CBN and had finished stacking when the news rented the air.

“In Akwa Ibom, our materials are intact and had not been compromised.

“We were together with party agents late last night and they were happy that we had not moved out our sensitive materials.”

The commissioner said that Akwa Ibom was good but could not hold elections in isolation, saying that the state would wait for other parts of the country that could not get their sensitive materials.

He said: “Everything is intact. We regret what happened and call for your understanding. It is for the good of the country.

“From the disappointment of today, we are going to do Nigerians proud particularly in Akwa Ibom.

“We regret what happened; we apologise to Nigerians.

“We must be true to Nigerians, In the operational reality, we have to postpone the elections.”

Igini reiterated his commitment toward providing equal opportunity for all political parties during the general elections.