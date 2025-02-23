Akwa Ibom: Safest, cleanest in Nigeria — Prince Ikim

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the Sanitation and Management Agency, Prince Ikim, says the state is the cleanest and safest.

Ikim spoke briefly after the monthly sanitation always conducted throughout the 21 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

According to him: “In the general assessment we have received across the country, we have continued to be rated the cleanest and we are recording significant improvements every month.

“I will not fail to attribute this success and fear to the governor’s sustained efforts in providing necessary support to the agency to help us ensure we remain the best.”

Most residents of Uyo, the state capital, gave a pass mark to Ikim for the innovations he has brought in to ensure citizens participate in the monthly exercise, including the essay competition that according to them brought about so much awareness.

An environmental analyst, Edem Effiong Utang, praised Ikim for penetrating even the most interior part of the state to give awareness on the need for sanitation, explaining that this has served the state from outbreak of diseases occurring in other states.

Utang appealed to the government to equip the agency with more vehicles and other working tools to assist the prompt evacuation of refuse at different locations of the state.

