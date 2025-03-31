Akwa Ibom sacked Commissioner dies after vomiting blood

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Housing, Raphael Bassey, who was sacked by Governor Umo Eno recently, has been confirmed dead.

The former Commissioner died on Saturday morning at about 9am, with his body deposited in the morgue of St. Luke’s Hospital, Anua in Uyo.

Our inside source said the former Commissioner and one time Local Government Chairman of Nsit Atai Council vomited blood and was rushed to the hospital, where he later gave up the ghost.

The political leader of Nsit Atai, it was also gathered, had been battling with ailments even while serving in the Udom administration.

This was until he was dropped during the reshuffling of the cabinet.

Bassey had been a Supervisor under the zero party in the former Ekpe Atai Local Government Area before he was appointed as Commissioner.

He was also a board member in the State Universal Basic Education Board.

He is survived by a wife and two children: male and female.

