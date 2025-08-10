Akwa Ibom: Police arrest seven suspected robbers, recover arms

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested seven suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area and its environs.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Office, Timfon John, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

According to John, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, a team of operatives launched a raid on the syndicate’s hideout located at Ikot Osong in Obot Akara Local Government Area at 2:30am on August 8 and arrested the suspects.

“The location also served as a shrine, where they reportedly fortify themselves before their operations,” she stated.

She said the operation was initiated following a neutralisation of one of the gang leaders during a foiled robbery attempt and a subsequent apprehension of the overall gang leader, who was found hiding in Imo State.

John added: “The police in a major crackdown on criminal activities, successfully dismantled a suspected notorious armed robbery syndicate that has been terrorising residents of Ikot Ekpene and its environs.

“The operation, which led to the arrest of seven suspects, is a direct result of an ongoing effort to curb violent crimes in the region.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the gang leader’s confession provided critical information that led the police to their operational base.

DSP John said items recovered from the operation include one locally made cut-to-size double-barrel gun, two expanded cartridges, one live cartridge, and one live 7.62 mm AK-47 ammunition.

Other items are five motorcycles, one bicycle, three face masks, two power banks, multiple mobile phones, a police-crested cap, ⁠⁠army camouflage cap, suspected charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to recover more stolen items and apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large,” she added.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to provide safety and security for all residents.

