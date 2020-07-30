The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State has elected a new State Executive Committee of the party, headed by Udo Ekpenyong.

The election, which was held on Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, was attended by 3,845 delegates.

During the election, Harrison Ekpo was elected as the new state Secretary, while Borono Bassey got the post of the Publicity Secretary of the party.

Ekpenyong, a former Political Adviser to former Governor Victor Attah, until his election was the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State at the occasion said the party was challenged to do more for the growth of the state in addition to its numerous achievements.

Emmanuel commended the efforts of the outgoing SEC in repositioning the party and enthroning peace in the affairs of the party.

He said God has always given the PDP direction and victory in all elections it had contested.

According to him, the PDP in the state has remained a model of party politics and political democracy in the country.

In his acceptance speech, Ekpenyong attributed his election to God and promised to be focused and determined to consolidate on the gains made and take the party to greater heights.

The new chairman thanked the outgoing SEC for laying a good foundation for the new executive and promised political inclusion and consultation.

“Together, we make a solemn promise not to let the party down, and to work closely with the leader of the party, Mr Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the outgoing chairman, Paul Ekpo, applauded the cooperation of party faithful.

Ekpo said his tenure witnessed the institutionalisation of internal democracy within the party and repositioned it as an instrument for attaining electoral victories.

He said: “We used persuasion to create harmony and peaceful co-existence within, while we wielded the rod against those who sought to divide us through the employment of selfish schemes.

“The task of constantly maintaining that delicate balance was herculean but it paid off greatly.”

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the Congress Committee and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Eric Nwakamma, commended the cooperation and level of organisation in the party in the state.

Nwakamma tasked elected officers to give maximum cooperation to the leader of the party in the state.

—