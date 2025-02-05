Akwa Ibom NDLEA accused of corrupt practices 

Officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Akwa Ibom State Command, have been accused of corrupt practices including extortion and compromise with drug peddlers and substance abusers.

They are also criticized for using the drugs themselves and most times, aid those who use the drugs to escape.

The allegations were made known by the Village Head of Offot Uyo, Eteidung Edem Silas who attributed the rise in criminal activities and sexual assault on young and under aged girls to the spike in the use of drugs.

Chief Edem described the situation as also leading to the spread of places where drugs are sold and men who trade on drugs.

He cited that in Uyo, drugs are now found in almost all the streets of the state capital and that children of very prominent persons and politicians who indulge in drugs easily make friends with the NDLEA officials who collect sometimes as meagre as five thousand naira to let them go.

He said the gains on the drugs also make many traders to refuse to quit the business, while many young persons are daily being recruited into crime

When our reporter visited the NDLEA command, some officers of the agency were seen demanding one thousand naira each from those bringing food to their relatives and those visiting their friends

He was not allowed to see the Commandant but was rather asked to go and write a letter requesting to see her

The agency was established in 1989 to combat the growing problem of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.

The agency’s mandate includes enforcing laws related to drug trafficking, investigating and prosecuting offenders, and providing rehabilitation services to drug addicts. However, over the years, the NDLEA has faced criticism for its alleged involvement in corruption.

Despite its noble mandate, the NDLEA has been accused of being compromised by corruption. Some officials within the agency have been accused of colluding with drug traffickers, accepting bribes, and turning a blind eye to the illicit trade.

This corruption has undermined the agency’s effectiveness and allowed drug trafficking to thrive in Nigeria.

The situation has become so dire that many Nigerians have lost faith in the NDLEA’s ability to combat drug trafficking.

One notable example of the NDLEA’s corruption is the case of a former top official who was accused of embezzling millions of naira meant for the agency’s operations. The official was also accused of protecting drug traffickers and allowing them to operate with impunity. The case sparked widespread outrage and calls for reform within the NDLEA. However, despite promises of reform, corruption remains a significant challenge for the agency.

