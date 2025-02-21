Akwa Ibom: Kinsmen applaud ex-finance commissioner on reappointment

Nsikan Nkan, former Finance Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State exco, has continued to acknowledge accolades from several quarters across the State for making the list of those returned as the first eleven of governor Umo Eno.

This is barely 24 hours after the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly confirmed the list of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees.

Apart from personal calls, the Media Assistant, in a statement made available to newsmen, said encomiums have flooded the former banker’s Instagram, X, email and WhatsApp platforms.

“A rollercoaster of emotions have flowed, with praises and commendations from very reputable institutions and eminent Nigerians on the highly professional way the financial guru handled his office, relating with all manner of people with human face,” the statement partly read

It added, “We want to express sentiments of high esteem to the governor and government of Akwa Ibom State for the implicit confidence reposed in Mr Nkan and his capacity to interpret the government’s Arise agenda.”

Post Views: 22