An Akwa Ibom State indigene, David Victor John, who said he was last week arrested, tortured and detained by an Assistant Director Security in the state command of the Department of State Services, Ismaila Bako, over alleged financial transaction with one Blessing Akpan David, a female operative in the state command, has called on the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to save his life.

The Akwa Ibom indigene made the plea in an interview with an online news platform, Peesreporters.

John gave graphic details of how he was allegedly illegally arrested, tortured and detained for five days in the office on the orders of Bako based on a complaint by David that he refused to pay back the loan she gave him.

According to John: “When I was arrested and brought before Bako, I agreed to pay back the loan instalmentally.

“I even produced N50,000 on that day, but Bako vehemently rejected the repayment plan, insisting that he wanted all the money paid at once and subsequently ordered my detention for five days without any legal backing.”

When asked why David, whom he claimed to be his lover of years, could report what transpired between them to her boss, up to the level of being detained, if they were still together as lovers as he claimed, John said: “As we speak, we are still together.

“I invited her to my house yesterday and came though she did not enter my room.

“I wanted us to settle the matter.

“But I think what made her to behave that way is that she got a call from one of my cousins, who told her that I was not serious about the relationship and was always collecting money from her to take care of another girl.

“Please sir, I am even scared of my life now because of the threat calls from unknown numbers since this matter came.

“I am scared.

“I am planning to relocate outside Akwa Ibom to anywhere that I would be safe.”

When contacted on the allegation of unlawful arrest, torture and detention and collection of debt leveled against him by John, Bako said: “It is not true.

“I don’t even know what you are talking about.”

When further confronted with an allegation that shortly after his discussion with this reporter he put up a call to John charging him never to pick up any call from anybody, but should engage the call and get back to him and also told him to store his number with OGA, Bako retorted: “Mr. Journalist, why are you threatening me?

“I said I don’t even know the person you are talking about not to talk about having his number.”

Peesreporters is however in possession of the said audio conversation with John.

It was further gathered that immediately after this Reporter’s conversation with Bako, a threat SMS was sent to John, warning him against saying anything to anybody on the matter via this number: 07061204277.

In her reaction, via phone number 08063754994, the lady in the center of it all, David, wanted to know the source of the allegation against Bako.

But when the Reporter was not ready to divulge the source, she simply said: “Let me call you back.”

As at the time of going to press, David was yet to call as promised.

She did not respond to further calls.

Similarly, calls to the Spokesperson for DSS, Peter were not picked, neither was any reply given the SMS sent.