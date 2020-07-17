The Akwa Ibom State Government has suspended Emmanuel Nicholas, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, with immediate effect because of fraud allegations levelled against him.

The suspension was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Friday.

Ekuwem said the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media would remain suspended until investigation was completed by security agencies.

He said: “I am directed to announce the immediate suspension of Mr Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor.

“This is as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

“Mr Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government, led by Mr Udom Emmanuel, will continue to uphold transparency, intergrity and accountability as its core values.”

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Nicolas was arrested for alleged fraudulent activities, including collection of money from a contractor.