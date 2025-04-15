Akwa Ibom governor declares Tibubu will do eight years in Aso Rock

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declared that President Bola Tinubu will remain in power till 2031.

The Peoples Democratic Party governor said Tinubu has the backing of Nigerians to remain in power till 2031.

Eno disclosed this during the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project on Tuesday.

The governor described Tinubu as a people-loving President.

He said: “Let me end by assuring that our President (Tinubu), our people-loving President, who will complete eight years because we are going to stand by him.

“My leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not allow Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to turn to another East-West Road. He is a father and a promise keeper.”

The governor prayed God to give Tinubu good health to complete the works he has started.

The governor added that he will continue to cooperate with Tinubu’s administration.

This comes as a PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, said the party’s Governors’ Forum may be working for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu said the decision of the PDP Governors’ Forum to reject the opposition coalition headed by the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was an indication that they may be working for Tinubu.

Recall that Atiku recently announced the birth of an opposition coalition.But the PDP Governors’ Forum after its meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, said it won’t join the coalition.

