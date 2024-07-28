Akwa Ibom ex-militants to protest against proposed 18-storey building, other projects

Ex-militants from Akwa Ibom State have threatened to stage a mass protest against the plan by the state government to construct an 18-storey commercial building in Lagos.

Under the aegis of the Niger Delta Volunteers, they expressed displeasure over the spending of the state’s resources on projects, which according to them, are unprofitable to people of the state.

In a statement signed by the group’s leader, General Ekpo Ekpo and the director of information and communication, Maj. Gen. Henry Okon Etete, the ex-agitators also called on anti-graft agencies to probe the state’s account between 2015 till date.

They stressed that their struggle gave birth to the 13% oil revenue enjoyed by Niger Delta states including Akwa Ibom State, hence won’t fold their arms and allow the resources of the state to be squandered.

The statement read in part, “The Niger Delta Volunteers condemn the proposed building of a eighteen (18) storey building in Lagos State by Governor Umo Eno.

“The proposed building is nothing but a misplaced priority and a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. What is the economic benefit of such a project in faraway Lagos when Akwa Ibom citizens are hungry at home and unemployment rate in the state is skyrocketing?

Also Read:

“The 13% oil revenue being wasted by the Government officials was achieved as a result of our struggles and should not be wasted on projects that would not yield adequate returns and create job opportunities to the people of the state.

“We therefore demand that the Governor should build a viable industry in the state that would engage a good number of our citizens while also getting returns from the invested funds.

“A project like Ibom Power Plant, Victor Attah International Airport and other viable projects which have been generating revenue and also create employment opportunities were conceived and built by past administrations.

“We therefore call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately commence a probe into the mismanagement of the state and Local Government of Akwa Ibom State from 2015 till date.

“If the EFCC and ICPC fail to probe Akwa Ibom State funds within the next one month, we would have no other option but to start a massive protest that would cripple major government infrastructures, offices and installations”.

Post Views: 0