Akwa Ibom ex-agitators protest exclusion from Warri PAP meeting

Ex-militants from Akwa Ibom state have protested their exclusion from a recent stakeholders’ meeting convened by the chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Warri, Delta state.

The ex-agitators expressed the view in a statement under the aegis of the Niger Delta Volunteers.

They lamented that their exclusion from the meeting was the height of marginalisation they have suffered over the years by the Presidential Amnesty Office.

The statement, signed by the NDV leader, General Ekpo Ekpo and Major General Henry Okon Etete, complained that Akwa Ibom ex-agitators have been shut out and undermined by successive PAP administrators.

The statement read in parts, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent Presidential Amnesty Office Stakeholders meeting held in Warri, Delta State organised by the Administrator and Chairman Presidential Amnesty Committee without any representative from Akwa Ibom State.

“This is the height of injustice, marginalisation and bias in the system. This act of selective marginalisation, neglect and fraudulent omission of Akwa Ibom State Camp Leaders and other irregularities unworthy of an organized entity like the Presidential Amnesty Office is alarming and must be checkmated.

“It is also on record that ex-militants leaders from other states has been given oil pipeline surveillance contract to protect oil installations in their states but ex-agitators from Akwa Ibom State have been denied this gesture even when they always talk to us maintain peace and not to engage in activities that would create tension in the State, now we know better and would resist any attempt to stop us this time.

“This is totally unacceptable as we would not fold our arms and watch this continue always. The action of the Presidential Amnesty Office towards the beneficiaries of Akwa Ibom State extraction is questionable.

“It is very unfortunate to observe that despite the huge contribution of Akwa Ibom State resources towards a peaceful Niger Delta and the success of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, yet the Presidential Amnesty Office has chosen to act in a manner that is inimical to the wellbeing of Akwa Ibom Ex-Agitators”.

They accused the Presidential Amnesty Office of conniving with leaders from other states names to siphon funds and other benefits meant for Akwa Ibom State Ex-Agitators, saying this could lead to anarchy.

“The injustices perpetrated against Akwa Ibom Ex-Agitators have also witnessed the illegal and unlawful suspension and diversion of monthly stipends of twenty-two (22) members of Ukanafun Freedom Fighters under the Presidential Amnesty Programme since 2010.

“It is worthy of note that out of the forty-six (46) members of Ukanafun Freedom Fighters who surrendered their arms and ammunition in Uyo in September 2009 following the proclamation of Amnesty by Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; they were all documented and all of them were issued with unique UN-CODE, Identity Card and Certificate of participation after going through demobilisation training in Obubra Camp in Cross Rivers State.

“Their stipends were paid for a few months and the payment for 22 beneficiaries out of the 46 beneficiaries were abruptly stopped without any problem including that of the Camp Leader – Ex-General Udom Ebetor. And up till date the Presidential Amnesty Office is yet to explain the rationale behind such act, which we suspect that these beneficiaries have been criminally replaced with beneficiaries from other states with the aim of siphoning their money and other benefits,” the statement added.