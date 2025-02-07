Akwa Ibom doles out N550m farmers, business owners, others

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has fulfilled his pre-election promise to change the fortunes of farmers, business owners and other entrepreneurs with a N550 million donation.

The governor, who splashed the largesse on Thursday night at the Unity Park in Uyo, explained the rationale behind the gesture.

Eno said it was in fulfillment of his promise to encourage talents, promote creativity, hard work, and revive the passion for agriculture among indigenes of the state who have shown distinction in their various endeavours

At the ceremony, tagged: “Arise Happy Hour and Night of Rewards,” 50 persons got a total of N25 million as winners of Arise Home Farms Contest, and 400 female youths got N300 million as grants under the third phase of Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme 3.

Winners of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Football Tournament carted away N20 million prize money and N155 million prize money was given to 31 local government areas that participated in the 2024 “Christmas Unplugged” cultural display competition.

A total of N32 million was the reward for 32 outstanding civil servants, while several other on-the-spot cash awards and car gifts were the items people smiled home with.

Addressing the gathering, Pastor Eno explained that the event underlined his administration’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, food security through agricultural ventures, celebration of excellence, passion for good works, and the spirit of healthy competition amongst the people in their various fields of endeavours.

He said: “We are gathered to reaffirm commitment to food security and agricultural sustainability through our various initiatives.

“We are gathered to empower and encourage small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), ensuring they leverage their skills and creativity to stimulate economic growth and personal development.

“We are here to celebrate passion, excellence and the spirit of healthy competition, whether through sports, service delivery or entrepreneurship.

“We are here to celebrate what ‘Happy Hour’ represents, which are; rewards for hard work, talents, creativity and industry.

“When you put in the work, you should also take the time to celebrate your efforts.

“We are here to celebrate a milestone for our young female youths that have just graduated from the leadership and entrepreneurial school.

“You have always been our cheerleaders, but tonight we are your cheerleaders.

“That’s why we are here tonight.

“We are here to celebrate that.

“We are here to celebrate Akwa Ibom people, we are here to celebrate you who have decided to arise to our call that everyone can own a farm, even if it is a home garden.”

The governor further assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at making the people the centre of governance, upholding the principles of accountability and probity, and ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and fairness in the implementation of policies and programmes.

Eno added: “We are a peaceful, hospitable and blessed State with one of the finest cuisines in the nation.

“Our road network is among the best in the country and our Ibom Air continues to set a standard in aviation excellence.

“So we invite the world to come, invest, live, and thrive in our State.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, who was the Chairman of the organising committee for the event, explained that the essence of the gathering was to fulfil the promises to the different sets of beneficiaries, adding that there was need to celebrate them and have a “happy hour”.

