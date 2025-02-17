Akwa Ibom: D-31 group vouch superlative accommodation, security 

A luxury real estate investor has completed arrangements to launch tasteful apartments in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“D-31 Residency,” by Elianaelio Hotels, has assured prospective guests of the facility of optimal comfort and security.

At a news conference prior to the grand opening of the apartment over the weekend, the Executive Director of D-31 Residency, Nkoyo Umanah, who spoke on behalf of Elianaelio Group, described the apartment as an exceptional blend of luxury, security, and sophistication aimed at introducing a new benchmark for premium living in Uyo.

Umanah noted that the apartment was not for everyone, but a sanctuary for individuals who value privacy, comfort, and security at the highest level.

According to her: “D31 Residency is for the distinguished, not a hideout for lawbreakers

“At D-31 Residency, we uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“This facility is designed exclusively for law-abiding residents who seek an elite living experience.

“We do not accommodate those looking for a place to hide or engage in unlawful activities.

“In fact, our advanced security and monitoring systems ensure that only legitimate, responsible occupants reside here.

“We have uninterrupted power supply, high-speed internet, and excellent housekeeping services.”

Umanah emphasised that the facility is strictly for corporate clients and long-term residents, with no tolerance for unlawful activities.

The Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Stephen Okoko, while performing the official opening of D31 Residency, described the facility as world-class and a welcome addition to the growing investment landscape of Akwa Ibom State.

Engr. Okoko noted that the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, encourages such ventures, which not only boost the state’s economy, but also set new standards in hospitality.

Also speaking, a former federal lawmaker and Commissioner-nominee, Rt. Hon. Henry Archibong, lauded the project for its potential to create jobs and stimulate business opportunities.

Archibong expressed confidence in its sustainability and hoped to see its expansion across the state.

Other dignitaries, including the CEO of Kiniz Apartments, Rt. Hon. Usoro AkpanUsoh, immediate past Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board, Ini Akpabio; former Itu Local Government Area Chairman, Rt. Hon. Etetim Onuk; and a political heavyweight; Hon. Kufre Sam, all commended the initiative, describing D-31 Residency as a benchmark for premium accommodation in Uyo.

