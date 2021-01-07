The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the death of a former Chief of Air Staff, retired Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

He said Eduok died on January 6 in Uyo, following complications from a kidney failure.

Eduok, 73, was also a former of Minister of Aviation.

Ekuwem described Eduok as an elder statesman that would be missed for his contribution to the development of the state and the nation.

He said: “The Government of Akwa Ibom hereby formally announces the death of Chief of Air Staff and former Minister of Aviation, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok .

“He died yesterday, January 6, 2021 in Uyo.

“The information from his doctors indicate that he died of end-stage kidney failure.

“The late elder statesman was a respected Nigerian, who contributed greatly to the development of our country and state.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is greatly grieved by the news of his death and extends his condolences to the bereaved family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen.”

Eduok was the 12th Chief of Air Staff.

Eduok joined the Nigerian Air Force on August 1, 1968 as a trainee pilot.

In February 1971, Eduok was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.

After that, he attended various professional and staff courses in Nigeria and abroad.

A trained combat pilot, Eduok was a pilot in various aircraft types within and outside Nigeria.

These include the L-29, L-39, MiG 15, MiG 17, MiG 21 and MB-339.