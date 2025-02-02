Akwa Ibom: 20 dead, seven communities trapped as Indian firm blocks waterway

Seven fishing communities in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been rendered inaccessible as a result of the blockage of their waterways allegedly by the activities of Sterling Petrochemical and Fertiliser Company, a foreign firm operated by Indians in the area.

The traditional council of the local government area disclosed this during a news conference attended by a cross section of leaders of thoughts.

Also at the conference were community leaders and chiefs, including the paramount ruler, HRH Harry Etetor, in Uyo.

This was as the state Ministry of Health had confirmed the outbreak of cholera in Emere-oke, one of the trapped communities, with a number of fatalities already recorded.

Other communities reportedly trapped were Ikonta, Obianga, Okoroinyong, Egwenwe, Iwofe, and Amazaba.

The village head of Emere-oke 11, Chief Joshua Matthew Ayagwung, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers during the conference, decried the level of negligence on the part of the company, lamenting that the obstruction had caused untold hardship to the residents as they are unable to access medical care for the sick in the midst of the ravaging Cholera disease, which he noted has claimed more than 20 persons.

Ayagwung said: “As we speak, members of these communities are trapped and are unable to access medical care for the sick and daily necessities, especially now that suspected cases of cholera have already claimed over 20 lives in one of the host communities.

“This is not just negligence, but it is a calculated act of oppression designed by the company to break our spirit and displace us from our ancestral homes.”

How it started

Recall that the Akwa Ibom State Government had in 2022 during the administration of former Governor Udom Emmanuel acquired 1,736 hectares of land belonging to the people for the operations of the company.

The agreement was made exclusively of the affected communities.

Alleged marginalisation

The village head claimed that since the company began operation in 2022, the communities have been subjected to all kinds of intimidations and high-handedness, including non-compliance with extant and applicable environmental laws and global best practices.

He argued that the 1,736 hectares of land excluded the ancient rivers of Okolo Obianga/Ikonta and Okolo Otuita and other creeks, which serve as federal navigable waterways, adding that the company had exceeded the agreed hectares by over 1,200 hectares.

Emphasising that no agreement has been made either with the Akwa Ibom State Government or SPFL to permanently or temporarily close these ancient routes, the monarch demanded the reopening of all blocked waterways, warning the company to, within 14 days, rescind its decision to forcefully displace some of the communities.

The demands

Ayagwung said: “We therefore make the following demands: That SPFL must immediately reopen all blocked waterways and creeks and restore them to their original state to allow the people unhindered access in and out of their ancestral communities and maintain their traditional occupation of fishing.

“That SPFL must jettison any conceived or imaginary plan to relocate or displace the people of Ikonta and Obianga Communities, as we are not ready and willing to quit our ancestral homes for any reason whatsoever.

“SPFL should vacate the over 1,200 hectares of land occupied by them in excess of the acquired 1,736 hectares of land and restrict its operations thereat. We demand the payment of $30 million for trespass and encroachment into our ancestral land, which does not form part of the acquired 1,736 hectares of land

“These demands must be taken seriously and if SPFL fails within 14 days to address our demand, we shall be left with no other option than to deploy all instrumentality of law to press home our demands, including peaceful protest.”

The communities called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; nd Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, to investigate and prosecute any illegal Indian immigrant found within Eastern Obolo in particular and Akwa Ibom State at large.

The Regional Manager of Sterling Petrochemical, Colonel Amit Gush, did not pick his calls or respond to text messages sent to his phone.

Calls repeatedly made to his mobile phone were returned with the message: “Your call has been forwarded to voicemail, the person you are trying to reach is not available….”

Efforts to get the state government’s reaction on Saturday were not successful either as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Umo Eno, Ekerete Udoh, did not respond after picking his call on the matter.

Udoh merely said: “I will talk to you later,” but never picked up again despite several calls.

The State Executive Council is yet to be constituted after it was dissolved two weeks ago by Governor Eno.

