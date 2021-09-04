Akume’s corruption allegations against Ortom unfortunate – Forum

The Jemgbagh Unity Forum has described the corruption allegations levelled against Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, as “most unfortunate and laughable”.

The Leader of the forum, Chief Yandev Amaa-Bai, made the remark at a news conference in Makurdi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jemgbagh consists of Buruku, Gboko and Tarka Local Government Areas.

Amba-Bai said: “If we may ask: when did Akume realise that Ortom and his government are corrupt?

“Is it before the governor left the All Progressives Congress or after?

“We in the forum have no issue over Akume’s invitation of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to probe Ortom’s administration.

“But we only wish to remind Akume that when you point one accusing finger at someone, four fingers are pointing at you.

“Already, some commentators are requesting that the probe should start from 1999 to 2021.

“They are also asking the anti-graft agencies to probe the N2 billion take-off grant released for the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune.

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Amaa-Bai said the forum was also shocked by Akume’s public statement that Ortom had created his personal army, stockpiled arms and using the same to harass and kill his opponents.

He said: “Governors are using their powers to create additional security outfits to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Police.

“That is why you have AMOTEKUN in the South-West and other vigilance groups in the North, among others.

“So, Benue’s case cannot be an exception.”

Amaa-Bai argued that based on Akume’s statements, Jemgbagh people were considered as traitors and haters of other people’s progress.