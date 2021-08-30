Akume wants anti-graft agencies to probe Ortom

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has asked the anti-graft agencies to probe Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The former governor of Benue State made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He also accused Ortom of needlessly attacking President Muhammadu Buhari and “operating outside the set rules of engagement between the state and the federal government.”

There has been no love lost between the federal government and Ortom, as the latter has been having a running battle with the presidency over the farmers-herders clashes and insecurity in the state.

Akume said: “We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for using foul language and for operating outside the set rules of engagement between the state and the federal government.

“We call on the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the application of the total federal allocations to Benue State from May 29, 2015 to date.

“The federal government should as a matter of urgency direct the disbandment of the Livestock Guards in Benue State for their involvement in nefarious and criminal activities leading to the breach of peace and massacre of innocent citizens of Benue State.”