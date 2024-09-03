AKSIEC announces 12 political parties to participate in A’Ibom LG poll 

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKSIEC, has said that 12 political parties will participate in the October 5 Local Government election in the state.

The Chairman, AKSIEC, Aniedi Ikoiwak, stated this in Uyo, the state capital while briefing journalists on the level of preparations by the electoral body on Tuesday.

According to him, the 12 parties had submitted names of their candidates and equally returned their nomination forms.

He said, “ We have been having smooth relationships with political parties. From our first interactions, we have had 19 political parties with us.

“12 of them have submitted names of their candidates and have also returned their nomination forms”.

Ikoiwak disclosed further that arrangements had been concluded for the deployment of 14, 0000 security personnel to all the 4, 353 polling units and 369 wards across the 31 local government areas of the state.

This, he said, was made possible through the commission’s Consultative Committee Meeting on Election Security, which has the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, and other security heads as members.

He added that over 17,000 forms had been received by the commission from people who had applied to work as the commission’s ad-hoc staff.

He however noted that the commission would only engage between 12,000 and 13,000 after screening.

