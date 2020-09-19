Middlesbrough have announced the signing of former Nottingham Forest loan striker Chuba Akpom for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who started his career with Arsenal, has arrived at the Riverside on a three-year deal from Greek side PAOK.

Akpom spent two months on loan at the City Ground from Arsenal back in 2015, but failed to score for the Reds.

Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to finally have got him.

“He’s been my number one choice. I’ve wanted him for a long time. I’d like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.

“I told him what we were doing at the club, and right from day one, he wanted to come, and I’m delighted.”