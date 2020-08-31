Kaizer Chiefs’ injury troubles have now doubled as the club confirmed Daniel Akpeyi has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs will have to do without their number one goalkeeper, who suffered a head injury in their defeat to Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on the weekend.

Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits.

He is ruled out for the next two matches.

The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process.

Akpeyi has been ruled out for the remaining two matches of the campaign, in which his side are battling for the ABSA Premiership title, after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

The Nigerian international was substituted out in the first half on Saturday after colliding with Wits striker, Terrence Dzuvukamanja, in a 50-50 challenge inside the box.

He was subsequently replaced by reserve goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, who recently moved ahead of Itumeleng Khune in the pecking order.

The 34-year-old joins striker Leonardo Castro in the medical room after the Colombian aggravated a hamstring injury that resulted in his leaving the Gauteng bio-bubble.

Khune is likely to return to the matchday squad when Amakhosi take on Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, while 17-year-old Karabo Molefe and Brylon Petersen are also in contention for a spot in the side.