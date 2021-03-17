Etiquette coach and entrepreneur, Etienying Akpanusong, is set to launch her first book on etiquette, entitled: “My Etiquette and I.”

The book launch is set to hold on March 25, 2021 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The book is designed to help shape the manners of both the young and old in the society, while equipping them with the requisite soft skills in navigating today’s world.

Forward to the book is written by Philip Sykes, the Principal and Founder of The British School of Etiquette, of which Etienying is an alumna.

In the words of Sykes from the Foreword: “This book written by Etienying is an easy, informative read and if you take on board her guidance and advice, it will stand you in good stead, giving you something that can be passed on for generations to come.”

For Akpanusong: “My Etiquette and I’ has come to close the existing gaps in the area of acceptable standards of behaviour, and urges everyone into becoming the better version of themselves by cultivating good and acceptable manners.”

My Etiquette and I, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of 23 topics coverin, social graces, formal protocol and general etiquette.