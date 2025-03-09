Akpabio’s bond with Tinubu will be broken — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Senate President Godswill Akpabio of difficult days ahead, saying his bond with President Bola Tinubu would be broken.

The prophet made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele stated that the bond between Akpabio and President Tinubu will be broken, and some senators will strongly oppose him.

He mentioned that despite Akpabio’s efforts to gain more support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, his political enemies would ensure they frustrate him and threaten his position.

He also warned that the Senate president would be disappointed.

He said: “They will break the bond between Akpabio and Tinubu.

“They will come against him heavily because some senators will not agree with him.

“Despite his efforts, he will win many senators for the APC, but he will not be appreciated.

“Those who are singing his praises now will turn against him very soon.

“Akpabio will even try to win his state for President Tinubu.

“He will perform well for Tinubu in 2027, but his enemies are ready to frustrate his efforts and threaten his position.

“He will try everything to ensure he secures the South South for the APC, but some of his confidants will disappoint him.”

Primate Ayodele also stated that there will come a time when Akpabio will overstep his boundaries and offend the Nigerian Presidency.

He warned that Akpabio will face the harsh realities of politics if he secures a second term as Senate president.

He said: “Akpabio has his own political style, but it will reach a point where he will overstep his boundaries and offend the presidency.

“Though he knows his ways, something big is about to happen to him, and he will be greatly frustrated.

“If Akpabio secures a second term as Senate President, that is when he will see the other side of politics.

“He needs to watch himself, his political plans, and the people he is relying on because they will shock him.

“He has a project for Tinubu’s re-election and is one of those who will go all out for Tinubu, but some people close to Tinubu will turn against him.”

Primate Ayodele further stated that the Senate president will be embroiled in a corruption scandal and dragged into shame by those he considers friends.

He also advised Akpabio to be mindful of his health.

He added: “He will be implicated in a corruption scandal and accused of many things.

“People who will drag him into shame are his closest friends.

“They will soon show him the other side of politics.

“Take care of yourself, rest well, I don’t hate you, but I am only acting as God directs.”

Additionally, Primate Ayodele pointed out that most of Akpabio’s troubles will stem from his own actions, as he will single-handedly open the door for those who will betray him.

He said: “They are planning a coup against him.

“Not everyone who smiles with you truly cares about you.

“They are waiting for the day when there is political disagreement with his closest associates. He will be greatly betrayed.

“I am seeing leaks in Akpabio’s confidential matters.

“He is a good man, but careless.

“He will open the door for enemies who will capture him.

“His best friend will soon become his worst enemy.”

