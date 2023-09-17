Akpabio writes Guinness Record chasing youth 

President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has dispatched a letter to a young man in Akwa Ibom on the brink of achieving his dream of entering the Guinness Book of World Record for the longest hours reading aloud.

The young lad, named: John Obot of Uyo Book Club, had embarked on a 145 hours reading aloud marathon in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The quest, which is billed to end today, had attracted encouraging and supportive comments from leaders across the state and beyond who are happy that the youth chose a different field to express himself.

In the letter titled ‘a note to encourage you’, Akpabio said he was thrilled that Obot chose a “road less travelled.”

Expressing his support for the Guinness Record chaser, Akpabio said the young man demonstrated rare courage in settling for reading aloud for 145 hours.

The letter reads: “I am thrilled by your quest. This is especially true because you have chosen to seek global laurels on a road less travelled, and in a state, we have benefitted from the audacious and uncommon free education mantra.

“You have shown courage. You have displayed the resourcefulness of our forebears and the focus of the Akwa Ibom man in our recent history. Your dedication to this cause you believe in is unrivalled.

Also Read:

“I am to encourage you by reminding you that only those who stay the course eventually win the race.

“Keep up the quest, and never give up. Bring your light to shine on others who may have shown genuine interest but lack the courage to take the first step. Go ahead to inspire them and lead them through the courageous path – the only path that leads to victory.

“John, keep it up. Your place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the 145-hour reading aloud marathon is assured on the content of your character and a spirit that never gives up.”