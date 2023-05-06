Akpabio will be next Senate President — Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, will be the next Senate President.

Ganduje said the decision to nominate Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, was already sealed.

However, he did not explain if it was a decision of the All Progressives Congress leadership.

The governor spoke during a meeting with his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, in Calabar.

He saidL “The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the South South and it is no other person than the former Governor of Akwa Ibom.

“The Uncommon Governor, the Uncommon Minister, who is going to be the Uncommon President of the Senate.

“So we have resolved that.

“I am giving you assurance, we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the Senate president of Nigeria.”

It was reported that President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu had concluded plans to pair Akpabio with Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano) as Senate president and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Akpabio and Barau are among the nine contenders for the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly, expected to be inaugurated on June 13.