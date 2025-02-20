Akpabio walks Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan out of chamber + Video

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has walked out Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan out of the Senate Chamber.

The drama between Akpabio and the representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District occurred during plenary on Thursday.

This followed the failure of Akpoti-Uduaghan to stop talking after the Senate president ordered her to.

The drama started after the reallocation of seats in the chamber.

Rather than sit in her newly-allocated seat, Akpoti-Uduaghan occupied her old one.

According to the Senate Rule, senators who fail to occupy their assigned seats are not recognised to speak during plenary.

So when the Kogi State representative indicated she wanted to speak on Thursday, she was not recognised by Akpabio.

But she went on speaking, and at some point shouting, a development that led to the order by the president of the Senate to order the Sergeant-At-Arms to walk her out.

