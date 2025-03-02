Akpabio, Udom end feud after nine years

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his estranged godson, Udom Emmanuel weekend shook hands in Abuja, signaling an end to more than nine years of brawl that kept the past governors of Akwa Ibom State on war paths.

The gesture, politicians have said, will usher peace and harmony to a once tension and hate soaked political theatre that had put the 37-year-old state along ethno-political war paths, hence giving room for sustainable development.

Akpabio and Udom shook hands after nine years, agreeing to bury their hatchets, then form a common front for the interest of the state and its people.

The peace accord came after almost two years of political maneuvering and diplomatic overtures to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President in Abuja, midwived by Governor Umo Eno, who had always identified himself as the political grandson to ex-governor Akpabio, whom he recalled as having been the political father to Emmanuel, who produced him as his successor in 2023.

The peace, which Senator Akpabio hopes would be a lasting one, took place weekend during a luncheon Senate President Akpabio hosted for Eno, and a delegation of Akwa Ibom stakeholders in Abuja, who accompanied the governor to President Tinubu in the Aso Rock Villa to beg for support for the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media/Communications, Anietie Ekong, recounted how Senator Akpabio was preaching peace, unity and reconciliation among the political stakeholders of the state at the dining, wining and clinking of glasses ceremony.

At the ceremony with former Governor Emmanuel, among the key delegates, Senator Akpabio assured that he has reconciled with his successor in office as governor.

Both leaders, it was learnt, had earlier shaken hands at the initial meeting at the Presidential Villa, the first time in nine years, with the Senate President urging other stakeholders to follow suit and make peace with their fellow compatriots.

“Henceforth, that handshake shall continue in Jesus name. This is the Akwa Ibom I want to see,” the Senate President stressed.

Akpabio, therefore, reeled out some key federal projects he had attracted to the state, disclosing that “the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu, has approved a new Police Academy to be sited in Ikot Ekpene.

“This is in addition to the Federal University of Agriculture to be sited in Obio Akpa, Oruk Anam local government area, which the bill has been passed into law and awaiting the assent of President Tinubu,” he added.

Responding, Governor Eno thanked Senator Akpabio for hosting the stakeholders and commended the unity of purpose among politicians in the state, stressing the need for all to work in unison towards the development of the state.

Former minister of Petroleum, Atuekong Don Etiebet, commended Governor Eno on his developmental strides and said as someone who had been in politics since 1978, he had never been as fulfilled as he was seeing the synergy that is existing among politicians from the state under the administration of Governor Eno.

“I have not been so happy and fulfilled as a politician in Akwa Ibom State since 1978, as I am today. The synergy that I have seen among politicians from Akwa Ibom State, I have never seen such unity and harmony among politicians since 1978,” he stated.

