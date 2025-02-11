Akpabio too busy to be involved in ex-governor’s ordeal — Ex-Minister

A former Minister of Lands and Housing, Rt. Hon. Nduese Essien, has said that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is too busy to get involved in the ordeal of a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

The former Minister and ex-House of Representatives member expressed this position on Sunday when he addressed newsmen.

At the news conference in his country home, Ikot Ibiok in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, denied any ethnic dimension to the investigation of Emmanuel.

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking led by one Fejiro Oliver from Delta State had petitioned the EFCC and ICP over an alleged mismanagement of funds by the Emmanuel administration in Akwa Ibom State from 2015-2023.

This move has generated controversy in the state as a body, Ibibio Leadership Summit led by Solomon Johnny, had taken on the petitioners.

Some journalists from private newspapers and some media aides of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State were accused of involvement in linking Akpabio to the ordeal of Emmanuel.

Some politicians have alleged that the Senate president is behind the scene of the crisis, prompting tribal colouration to the accusation.

Essien told newsmen on Sunday: “If we are truly committed to accountability, it should be applied uniformly, without bias or selectivity.

“Additionally, we must reject the ethnic undertones creeping into this issue.

“Corruption, accountability, and the rule of law transcend ethnic affiliations.

“Whether one hails from Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, or any other part of the state, the law remains the law.

“Those purporting to fight corruption must do so with fairness and objectivity, rather than sowing discord along ethnic lines to manipulate public sentiment

“We must differentiate genuine demands for accountability from opportunistic grandstanding.

“Public officials are, by default, subject to scrutiny by the EFCC, ICPC, and other anti-graft agencies.

‘‘If there are legitimate grounds for prosecution, due process will take its course.

“Until then, let us refrain from fueling baseless media trials.

“And, above all, I will not allow my name to be co-opted into this circus for the sake of sensationalism.”

The former two-term lawmaker described as laughable insinuations in some quarters that Akpabio is stoking the fire to nail Emmanuel.

He said Akpabio is too preoccupied with matters of national importance.

According to him, the Senate president has had his own share of EFCC scrutiny, adding that corruption, accountability, and the rule of law transcend politics and that the law remains the law, irrespective of wherever one comes from in the state.

He added: “Even more absurd is the attempt to rope in Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“As the third-ranking political figure in the country, Senator Akpabio is preoccupied with matters of national importance.

“It is laughable to suggest that he has the time or inclination to entertain a media-driven witch hunt.

“Furthermore, let us not forget that Senator Akpabio has had a share of scrutiny from anti-graft agencies.”

Regretting that his name has been dragged into the fray, where they alleged he was “hired” to defend Emmanuel on Arise News, the lawmaker lamented that Ita Enang, a former senator, has joined in the media frenzy.

He lamented that Enang instead of championing legislative reform to curb corruption is lending credibility to what he called manufactured controversy.

Essien added: “This media trial has also drawn in Senator Ita Enang, an experienced legislator and seasoned government figure, who has inexplicably aligned himself with Mr Oliver’s tactics.

“One would have expected a man of his standing to champion substantive legislative reforms against corruption rather than lending credibility to what increasingly appears to be a manufactured controversy.”

Essien, who is the political leader of Eket Senatorial District, said that the days of fierce disagreement and bickering between governors and their successors were over, adding that the state has since been experiencing peace and development from May 29 when the present administration came on board.

