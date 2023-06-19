Akpabio to Wike: Ensure another G5 emerges for APC to win in 2027

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has told a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G5 to come up with another aggrieved group within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to make winning the 2027 presidential election a smooth ride for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Akpabio, a former two-term Akwa Ibom State governor, spoke on at a thanksgiving reception for Wike on Sunday.

The reception was held at Wike’s private residence on Ada-George Road in his hometown, Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Akpabio, who hailed Wike and four other Governors for their backing the return of power to the South in the 2023 elections, said: “I want to thank you for all your efforts to bring justice to Nigeria.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Akpabio, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Governor Samuel Ortom backed the presidential candidate and now President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the presidential poll.

They spurned the candidate of their party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Akpabio, who spoke in the presence of all the G5 members, added: “And I want to thank the G5 Governors.

“We are very delighted.

We are proud to have G5.

“Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country.

“And if you like, you can add two more, make it G7 and not only G5.”

Addressing Makinde, Akpabio said: “Your Excellency (Governor) Makinde, you know I predicted that you are going to be a governor when I met you with the late Alaafin, may his soul rest in peace.

“I just saw the way you were walking and I said: ‘This man walks like a governor.’

“I wasn’t surprised when you became a governor.”

Others present at the thanksgiving reception included a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; Acting Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum; former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers State; former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; and former Governor James Ibori of Delta State.

Also present were the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who represented President Tinubu; Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi; and Senator Ali Ndume.