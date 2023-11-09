Akpabio to Tinubu: Sack absentee heads of MDAs

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday asked President Bola Tinubu to sack any head of Ministries, Departments and Agencies who fails to attend the ongoing interactive sessions on projections made in the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He spoke at the formal opening of the interactive session jointly organised by the Senate Committees on Wednesday.

The Senate Committees are those on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debts.

Akpabio said: “If you don’t plan how to succeed then you have planned to fail.

“I therefore remind our committee that any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“The Chairman of the lead committee (Finance) should give me the list of all the Heads of Agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session.

“This is the beginning of their failure in their various offices.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and, therefore, the President must take a second look at such a person’ s appointment.

“It is not a threat but the truth.

“I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for the final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have to make sure that I appear so that we can strategise on how we can succeed.”

Akpabio added that borrowings for Nigeria cannot be totally avoided, but the current trend cannot be sustained.

He said that was the very reason for the session, adding that strategies must be mapped out by the committees and relevant agencies on more revenue generation for the government.

According to him, the 2024-2026 MTEF/FSP is being considered at a time that events at the global scene and locally are putting massive negative financial and socio-economic pressure on Nigeria from most development indices.

He said: “Internationally, the intractable Russian-Ukraine war and the sudden Israeli-Palestine war are having international economic repercussions that have consequences for our economic outlook.

“In addition, we are in the throes of the immediate effects of needed reforms in our foreign exchange system and the equally needed removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

“Coupled with the security challenges confronting the nation, there is no doubt that we must be painstaking and bold in economic projections and policies to stimulate employment and economic growth.

“While we acknowledge that the majority of our people are going through very difficult times in their daily lives at present, we are very hopeful that in the medium term and in the long run, Nigerian economy is bound to rebound for reliefs to the majority of our people in pursuant of this goal.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger East), however, adjourned the interactive session to Monday next week in giving the invited agencies more time to forward the required documents requested from them to the committee.

END.