Akpabio to SSDC: You have huge responsibility to drive region transformation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has charged the newly inaugurated board and management of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) to drive tangible development projects that will uplift the living standards of the people in the region.

He gave the charge while speaking in Abuja when the Commission’s leadership paid him a courtesy visit.

Akpabio said the SSDC carries a “huge responsibility” to drive inclusive growth, foster economic development, and align its programmes with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, the Senate President said the establishment of the Commission marks a new chapter in the region’s developmental journey.

“The ball is now in your court to add value to the South South region through this development Commission,” Akpabio told the delegation.

“You have a lot of responsibilities to develop the region. I want you to know that it is not a bonanza; it is a call to service.

“It is a call to put on your thinking cap to add value to the economy of the nation and to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President who set up this Commission.”

Akpabio commended President Tinubu for creating the SSDC, describing it as “a well-deserved recognition” for a region that has sustained Nigeria’s economy for decades through its oil and gas resources.

He also thanked members of the National Assembly for passing the SSDC Bill into law despite initial concerns over overlap with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He clarified that, unlike the NDDC, the SSDC’s mandate extends beyond oil-producing communities to cover the entire South South region.

“We shall continue to support you to fully take off and execute major projects that we will come to commission.

“You can count on me, my office, and my colleagues in ensuring that you are adequately funded,” he assured.

In his remarks, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, Chairman of the SSDC Board, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the Senate President, and the National Assembly for their roles in birthing the Commission.

“Under my leadership, we shall faithfully execute the core mandate of this Commission. We will work closely with the Senate and other stakeholders, avoid the mistakes of the past, and ensure our people feel the impact of governance,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Usoro Akpabio, praised Senator Akpabio’s visionary leadership and promised that the Commission will focus on both human capital development and infrastructural renewal.

“Our goal is to unlock the potentials and the stranded wealth of the South South people,” she said.

“The SSDC will serve as a model for other development agencies in Nigeria by driving sustainable, people-centered growth and regional transformation.”

The visit marked the first official engagement between the SSDC leadership and the Senate President since the Commission’s establishment.