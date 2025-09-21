Akpabio to Oluremi Tinubu @ 65: You’re a pillar of love, strength

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has eulogised the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a “pillar of love and strength to the husband, the less privileged and nation at large”.

The Senate President said this in a congratulatory message personally signed by him as the First Lady turned 65 on Sunday.

Akpabio described the First Lady as a radiation of love and a philanthropist of note.

He said: “Your Excellency, our dear Mother of the Nation, Wife of the President and First Lady of the Nation, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is a loving mother, the pillar of love and strength to the husband, the downtrodden and the nation at large.

“You’ve proven time and again, that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins. Right from when you served as the First Lady of Lagos State, later as a Senator and now as First Lady of the Nation, your goodwill and undiluted love have been well acknowledged, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme.”

Akpabio also applauded the First Lady for “providing the desired home support and love that gives her husband, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR that desired impetus to serve the nation effectively”.

He added: “On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, my family, and constituents, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your 65th birthday.

Also Read:

“Your life has been a testament to dedication, compassion, and service to our great nation.

“As a seasoned politician, Senator, and First Lady, your contributions to women’s empowerment, youth development, and education are invaluable.

“Your commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy has positively impacted countless lives.

“I wish you good health, joy, and continued strength as you support your husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and celebration.

“Happy 65th birthday, First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON. We value your service to the nation.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']