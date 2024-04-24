Akpabio tasks judiciary on sustainable reforms.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged the Nigerian judiciary to evolve a blueprint for the transformative changes needed to enhance judicial efficiency and ensure the fair administration of justice across the nation.

Senator Akpabio made the call at the opening ceremony of a two-day Summit on “Enhancing Justice Delivery in Nigeria.

It was organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association and other international development partners in Abuja.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the Senate President, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio to have said that the “collaborative efforts of stakeholders will shape the strategic direction of Nigeria’s justice system, making it more robust, accessible, and equitable.”

According to Akpabio, “In the coming months, I will invite my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives to deliberate on these proposals with the gravity and diligence they deserve.

“Together, with the insights and support of the judiciary, legal experts, and the Nigerian populace, we will embark on this legislative journey to enshrine these reforms into law.

“This is more than legislative duty; it is our moral imperative to fortify the foundation of our nation’s justice system for present and future generations. I look forward to productive discussions and to the eventual realization of these reforms, ensuring a just, equitable, and prosperous society for all.

“I will not be telling the truth if I say that we at the National Assembly are not aware of the delays and backlogs plaguing our courts, which not only deny timely justice but undermine faith in our judicial system.

“These delays harm our society’s most vulnerable and create an environment where justice is seen as inaccessible and inefficient. In an era where technology has transformed so many sectors, it is critical that we harness its potential within our judicial processes to enhance speed and transparency.

“We are committed to budgeting for the implementation of judicial reforms that will include the adoption of digital tools to manage cases more effectively and ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

“This journey requires collective effort. I call upon all stakeholders, including my colleagues in both legislative and executive branches, as well as the judiciary itself, to support these vital reforms. Together, we can build a justice system that is fit for the 21st century,” he said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shetima said the administration has embarked upon far reaching reforms to enhance justice delivery including the appointment of the full compliment of the Justices of the Supreme Court.

Other stakeholders who presented papers at the Summit included the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN among others.