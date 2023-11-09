Akpabio tasks CIPM to do more in capacity building for personnel



The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has tasked the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management(CIPM) to do more in capacity building for personnel across public and private sectors for the good of the country.



He gave this charge on Thursday when members of the Governing Council of the Institute paid him a courtesy visit in his office.



The visitors were led by the President and Chairman of the CIPM Governing Council, Olusegun Mojeed with a specific mission to invite the Senate President attend the opening of their International conference and Exhibition and the 55th Anniversary of the Institute scheduled for 14th November, 2023.



The Senate President appreciated them for the visit but charged them to do more in terms of training and retraining of personnel both in public and private sectors.



“It is not just enough to register your members and charter them. It is important for you to be sure that they hold their grounds. As an employer of labour, a staff is as good as his training.



“So your institute must do everything possible to continue with the processes of training and retraining of the personnel. Not just those that are employed in different services in government but also even those that are in the private sector.



“It is warming news that you have also signed an MOU with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to extend your recognition of the personnel to the Legislature. This is a very welcome development.



“We are very hopeful that with the inputs of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and with your continuous training and retraining of your staff, that their outputs will assist the inputs that this administration is bringing to turn round the fortunes of our country,” Akpabio said.



The Senate President said the invitation extended to the Senate for the upcoming events was an indication of respect for democracy and also an indication of their readiness to partner with the National Assembly in general for the growth of personnel management in the country.



He assured them that their visit would definitely “forge a stronger bond of friendship” between the National Assembly and the Institute.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Mr Olusegun Mojeed said the Institute would like its certifications be recognised in the scheme of service but added that it would require the involvement of both the National Assembly and the executive arm of government.