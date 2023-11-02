Akpabio swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has just sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s election was confirmed by the Kogi State National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal and upheld by the Appeal Court on Monday.

Her opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Ohere, had challenged her electoral victory at the lower court.

He lost and went on to challenge this at the appellate court.

Also Read:

The appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the tribunal.

The tribunal had declared Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, as the authentic Senator of Kogi Central with lawful votes of 54,354. Ohere of APC scored 51,291 votes.

She was administered the oath by the Clerk of the Senate at exactly 11:41am.