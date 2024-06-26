Akpabio speaks on reported purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed claims that the Senate has proposed new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio made his position known in a statement on Tuesday by Jackson Udom, his Special Assistant on Print Media.

He was reported to have given the clarification during a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno over the death of his father.

The president of the Senate said the report attributing the comment to him on the purchase of a new aircraft was not true.

According to Akpabio, the report is from propagandists and fifth columnists.

He said the Senate was focused on delivering legislation that would support the actualisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akpabio, who expressed satisfaction with the present security situation in Borno State, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the present administration.

His words: “I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate president said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever.

“I never said that.

“I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

“It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing.

“Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno as a result of the hard work of President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to tell the good people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”