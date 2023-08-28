Akpabio: South South women tackle NDWL officials, Timi Frank

Women from the South South on Sunday criticised the calls for the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to resign.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the South-South Women Vanguard in defence of Akpabio.

The women described the Niger Delta Women League; former Deputy National Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank; and other critics of the Senate president as idle talkers and a bunch of worthless wimps.

They said: “We must speak out for reason and balance. Anyone taking a thoroughly objective look at the views of the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL) has to be dismayed and shocked.

“All sense of logic and balance has been lost.”

In the statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the SSWV said: “Senate President Godswill Akpabio is dedicated, honest and devoutly religious.

“He understands the country’s problems, has a good grasp of what needs to be done to resolve them and is working to make the necessary changes. Nigerians are turning to him to solve their problems.”

The women hailed Akpabio for his morals, values and respect for Nigerians, particularly his colleagues.

“Desire for perverted materialism and government hand-outs are the two things motivating some traitorous individuals and groups in the country,” the statement said.

The statement signed by Dr. Margaret Ani underscored strong leadership, Akpabio’s hatred for greed and corruption as the basis for his hatred.

The highly respected women in the zone described calls for Akpabio’s resignation as foolish.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is the epitome of success and a stumbling block to the plans of self-interest groups,” the statement added.