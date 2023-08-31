Akpabio, Soludo, Obi bid late Sen. Okonkwo farewell

Senator Annie Okonkwo, who died in the United States of America on June 8, 2023, was buried in Ojoto, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State on Wednesday, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The representative of Anambra Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011 was aged 63 when he passed on.

The NAN Correspondent who covered the burial reports that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo; and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi,were among dignitaries that bid Okonkwo farewell.

READ ALSO:

The funeral service, held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ojoto, also attracted Dr. Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Group of Companies and former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, among others.

Also at the burial of Okonkwo, who was elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, were traditional rulers, while masquerades of all grades bid the politician farewell and entertained dignitaries and other sympathisers.

Uche Harry Okonkwo, son of the deceased, who currently represents Idemili North/South in the House of Representatives, received the guests and thanked them for identifying with the family at its dark moment.

NAN reports that sympathisers, who spoke at the funeral, described Okonkwo in glowing terms and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.