Akpabio: Senate Committee wants written apology from Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen, has recommended that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, issue a written apology over her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Imasuen (LP, Edo South), gave the recommendation among others during plenary on Thursday.

The Committee also dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims that Akpabio had been silencing her voice in the chamber, describing the allegations as frivolous.

Other recommendations by the Senate Committee on Ethics include:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A directive that she must not be present anywhere near the legislative chamber during the suspension period. And others.

This latest development adds to the ongoing tensions between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio.

Just last Thursday, a heated confrontation erupted in the Senate chamber when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio.

She arrived at the session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, prompting her to demand an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

Post Views: 14