Akpabio returns to Nigeria, speaks on reported illness

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, returned to Nigeria on Monday morning after a brief vacation in London, United Kingdom, addressing the issue of his reported illness.

He led a Nigerian delegation to the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva between July 29 and July 31, and stopped in the UK for a vacation.

The Senate President, who arrived in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4am, was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides, and Nigerians from different walks of life.

Fielding questions from journalists on arrival, Akpabio promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements on resumption.

He further justified the presence of a strong Nigerian delegation at the International Parliamentary Union in Geneva, assuring the people of more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Related Meetings, the Senate President maintained that parliamentary diplomacy was critical to achieving peace in the world and resolving conflicts.

Akpabio had called for more progress in parliamentary diplomacy, noting that though the Nigerian Parliament had explored the concept and achieved a myriad of successes, more could still be done.

He said the Parliament in Nigeria has played a crucial role in curbing polarisation and ensuring peace through legislation.”

Apart from the legislative function, he said the parliament also “employs mediation to address conflicts between non-governmental organisations and the government, as well as disputes involving labour unions.”

Sharing the progress and initiatives of the 10th National Assembly under his leadership, he said: “It has become imperative for the world to recognise the power of the collective voice in shaping a better future for all, as it is in a critical juncture in history.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in history, an intersection where the choices we make and the words that we speak, have the potential to positively shape the future of a world in constant crisis.”

Akpabio dismissed the report that his stopover in the United Kingdom was over an illness

